Scott Disick fuels rumours he’s dating 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick has fuelled rumours he’s dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The pair first sparked romance rumours last month, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party together.

On Monday, Scott, 37, was papped with his arm around Amelia as they walked on the beach in Malibu.

In photos published by MailOnline, the rumoured couple looked happy together, as Amelia affectionately held Scott’s arm as they took a stroll.

Amelia is the daughter of American actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The stunning model has a large social media platform, often posting snaps of herself on Instagram to her 690k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray)

The news comes just two months after Scott officially split from Sofia Richie, after three years of dating.

In recent weeks, fans have also called for Scott to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007.

The couple faced a lot of difficulties over the years, as Scott’s partying repeatedly got him into trouble.

However in recent years, Scott and Kourtney have grown closer – and fans are now eager for them to give their romance another chance.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News: “Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever.”

“They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going.”

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him.”

“When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him,” the insider added.