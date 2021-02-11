Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted enjoying a date night

The couple have reportedly been dating for a couple of months

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spotted enjoying a date night.

The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer have reportedly been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

In a video obtained by E! News just weeks after they confirmed the couple’s romance, the pair were spotted at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The couple held hands and appeared to have a playful thumb war, as they sat chatting.

An eyewitness told the publication: “They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world.”

“They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet.”

“They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness.”

Travis, 45, then left the restaurant with his 41-year-old girlfriend in a black luxury car.

An insider told the publication last month: “It’s been very low-key. They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis.”

“They have been neighbours and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic. Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there.”

“They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent… It’s going well, and they aren’t putting pressure on it being super serious at this point.”