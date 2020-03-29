Presenter Bláthnaid Treacy launches fundraiser for coronavirus relief

"This money will help relieve some of this building pressure on our staff and services"

Irish TV presenter Bláthnaid Treacy has launched a giveaway to raise finds for the coronavirus crisis.

The broadcaster took to her Instagram to announce that she is giving away a phone in exchange for donations to support the Mater and Mercy unrestricted funds via her Go Fund Me page.

Anyone who donates fiver euro or more will be placed on the draw to win a brand new iPhone 11 Pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bláthnaid Treacy Moon🌙 (@blathnaidt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

“Unrestricted funds mean that the money is allocated to and spent where it is most needed, today our frontline staff need it the most,” she wrote.

“Our world class doctors, nurses and support staff who are on the frontline of the pandemic. Tomorrow we could need vital new equipment.”

“The situation is unfolding day by day, so this money will help relieve some of this building pressure on our staff and services in these two hospitals.”

“I’ve chosen these two hospitals to support because they will be dealing with the major of the Covid-19 patients in the country.”

“Please stay safe, donate and you could be the one with a brand new iPhone 11 Pro.”

However, the presenter is currently having an issue with the GoFundMe page, and will update fans on where to donate as soon as possible.