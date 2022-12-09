Harry Styles’ stage crew hijacked by gunmen ahead of Brazil gig

Harry Styles’ stage crew are said to have been hijacked by gunmen ahead of their Brazilian show tomorrow night.

It has been reported that the crew were stopped in their vehicle while driving from Sao Paulo to Curitiba on Friday.

According to G1, three gunmen stole equipment from them.

Brazilian police said the driver was “subdued” by the gunmen, who are yet to be tracked down.

Harry performed in Sao Paolo earlier this week, and on Thursday he performed in Rio De Janeiro. The incident occurred around the same time as Harry was left shaken after a fan ran on-stage during his concert.

The former One Direction star continued his performance of the band’s debut hit What Makes You Beautiful, before remarking to the crowd: “Well, that was different!”

Security at the venue were quick to tackle the fan to the floor before dragging them off stage, after they appeared to have entered from backstage.

“Thank you, thank you. You saved me,” Harry gushed to security. He later joked: “I’m shooketh. I’m shooketh.”