Amy Huberman admits she was stung by Finding Joy criticism: ‘I just don’t like when it’s personal’

Amy Huberman has admitted she was stung by those who criticised her RTÉ series, Finding Joy.

After the second season of her show premiered on RTÉ One last month, Finding Joy received mixed reviews – and was harshly picked apart in a scathing newspaper article.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Amy has spoken out about dealing with criticism – and said while she’s grown a thicker skin with age, the comments still sting.

“I used to be kind of floored by it. I think that’s just because probably, I’ve always been wanting to please people,” she said.

“But my bounce-back time is shorter now. I do think it gets better as you age. I just don’t have the energy to give at the end of the day.”

“Did somebody call it the Bank of F**ks? It’s like, how much do I have left in there? And sometimes you have zero left to give. So that’s not to say that it doesn’t sting.”

“Yeah, of course, you’d want everybody to be giving you the thumbs up. But I mean, if you’re doing something for blanket approval, I don’t know if you’re ever going to get it.”

Amy said bad reviews can “kind of spoil the fun” when a show is on air, so she tries to avoid them.

“And then someone will say, ‘Oh your man didn’t love it did he?’ and you’re like, ‘Oh no, don’t tell me … but what did he say?’” she laughed.

“Look, people have a right not to like your stuff. I just don’t like it when it’s personal. The silly side of me just wants to make people laugh; that’s what this particular show is there for.”

“It’s been really lovely to see people really engaged in Finding Joy in the middle of another lockdown as a bit of escapist fun, and people have been really, really kind. And that’s the thing you have to focus on,” she added.