Irish actress Caitriona Balfe STUNS on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe stunned on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night.

The talented thespian opted for an elegant look at the ceremony, which honours the best producing work of the year.

The ceremony was attended by stars such as Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Constance Wu, Greta Gerwig, Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale and Nicole Kidman.



Caitriona attended the event to represent Ford v Ferrari, in which she plays Mollie Miles.

Best known for her role in Outlander, Caitroina opted for an understated and elegant red carpet ensemble.

She went for a pillar shaped black gown, with a quirky black sequinned pussy-bow neckline.

She added matte black court heels and a black box clutch bag to accessorise the look.

She also wore sparkling green emerald earrings, which were showcased thanks to her sleek, pulled-back hair style.

She also wore an emerald ring and minimal makeup – opting for simple smoky eyeliner and a neutral lip.