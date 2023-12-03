Ad
TOWIE stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet secretly tie the knot

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have secretly tied the knot.

The Only Way Is Essex stars shocked fans when they shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet photo of their wedding, the couple wrote: “1st December… we done a thing ❤️.”

“After a challenging year we decided we wanted to end the year happy, in love & together as husband & wife.”

“wedding part 2 coming soon 🇪🇸,” they continued, teasing a 2024 destination wedding.

A host of well-known faces congratulated the happy couple, with Stacey Solomon writing: “Beautiful 😍 congratulations all of you 🥹🖤.”

Meanwhile, Sam Faiers penned: “Congratulations ❤️ very beautiful all of you. Lots of love x x.”

Georgia and Tommy have been together since 2014, and announced their engagement in February 2022.

The couple share a two-year-old son named Brody.

In April, the TOWIE stars revealed they suffered a miscarriage with their second child.

