TOWIE star Amy Childs reveals the sex of her twins

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs has revealed the sex of her unborn twins.

The 32-year-old, who is already mum to a daughter named Polly and a son named Ritchie, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

She shared a video of her and her boyfriend Billy Delbosq popping balloons filled with pink and blue confetti, revealing they are expecting a girl and a boy.

Frankie Essex commented on the post: “PINK AND BLUE omg im so excited @billydelbosq8 @amychilds1990 perfect family now 💙💙💙💗💗💗”

Lauren Goodger wrote: “Ahh so wonderful one of each just perfect 🤍”

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, who is pregnant with her first child, commented: “The best news ever, congratulations darling!!! 💖💙💖💙”

The twins will be Amy’s first child with her beau Billy.

She is already mum to five-year-old Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright, and four-year-old Ritchie.