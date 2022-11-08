Strictly Come Dancing star spotted in Australia ahead of I’m A Celeb stint

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

The ITV show made its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, after being filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years.

Following Olivia Attwood’s shock departure from the camp, two bombshell campmates are set to join the nine remaining celebrities in the jungle.

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh are currently isolating in £2 million mansions, which are within a five-minute drive of each other in Brisbane.

While Matt confirmed his appearance on I’m A Celeb, Seann and ITV have remained tight-lipped about whether he’ll enter the jungle.

However, the popular comedian has been spotted on the balcony of his lavish five-bedroom isolation pad, which is guarded by 24/7 security ahead.

An onlooker said: “Seann looked like he’d had a rough night living in luxury – God knows how he’ll cope in the jungle.”

Seann famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and he was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship and Katya was married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV.”

“His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it. Seann has joked about his snog with Katya in his comedy sketches but he’s never spoken in detail about their relationship.”

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking. He can’t shy away from it either as he’s best known for that snog,” the source continued.

“It’s unlikely his campmates won’t bring it up. It won’t be an easy watch for Katya or the people burnt by their romance.”

The original line-up for I’m A Celeb 2022 includes Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, pop sensation Boy George, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, and former rugby ace Mike Tindall.

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Radio X host Chris Moyles, England football player Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aléshé complete the line-up.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Seann and Matt would enter the I’m A Celeb camp earlier than anticipated, following Olivia’s shock departure from the show.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the 2022 series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson confirmed on Monday: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia has since returned home to the UK, with her family promising she will tell “the truth” about her shock exit soon.

According to MailOnline, Seann and Matt will now join the other celebs in camp earlier than expected, in a bid to “rescue” the show.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting Matt’s arrival, with many hoping he will have to do all the Bushtucker Trials this season.

Matt had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo, despite being married.

A TV insider previously told The Sun: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.”

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

“There’s been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

I’m A Celeb returns to our screens tonight at 9.15pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.