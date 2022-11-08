New campmates ‘to join I’m A Celeb early’ following Olivia Attwood’s shock departure

Comedian Seann Walsh and former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock will reportedly enter the I’m A Celeb jungle early, following Olivia Attwood’s shock departure from the show.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the 2022 series, had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson confirmed on Monday: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

The TV personality has since returned home to the UK, with her family promising she will tell “the truth” about her shock exit soon.

According to MailOnline, Seann and Matt will now join the other celebs in camp earlier than expected, in a bid to “rescue” the show.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting Matt’s arrival, with many hoping he will have to do all the Bushtucker Trials this season.

Matt had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo, despite being married.

A TV insider previously told The Sun: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Hancock (@matthancockmp)

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

“There’s been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

Meanwhile Seann famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and he was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship and Katya was married.

Another source told The Sun: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV.”

“His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it. Seann has joked about his snog with Katya in his comedy sketches but he’s never spoken in detail about their relationship.”

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking. He can’t shy away from it either as he’s best known for that snog.”

“It’s unlikely his campmates won’t bring it up. It won’t be an easy watch for Katya or the people burnt by their romance.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:15pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.