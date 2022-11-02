Politician breaks his silence on joining cast of I’m A Celeb 2022

Politician Matt Hancock has broken his silence on joining the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the MP and comedian Seann Walsh are set to join the upcoming series of the show as bombshell campmates.

The show will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the series.

Defending his decision to enter the jungle, Matt wrote in The UK Sun: “Next week I’m going into the jungle, as part of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.”

He admitted “some may think I’ve lost my marbles or had one too many drinks,” however, he believes what better way to resonate with the UK public than going on “the most watched programme on TV?”

“It’s popular TV shows like [This Morning, Loose Women and Gogglebox] – and I’m A Celebrity.., of course — that help to deliver important messages to the masses,” the 44-year-old continued.

Matt had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo, despite being married.

A TV insider told the outlet: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.”

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

“There’s been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

On Tuesday, it was reported that Matt had been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up for I’m A Celeb 2022.

Chief Whip Simon Hart said that given the “serious” situation, he should have the right to sit as a Conservative suspended. “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” he said.