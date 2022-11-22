Strictly Come Dancing judge teases DRAMATIC career change

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has teased a dramatic career change.

The 62-year-old replaced Len Goodman as the panel’s head judge back in 2017.

The BBC star has admitted that she would gladly give up her sequin-filled career in favour of a simpler lifestyle.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Shirley admitted: “One day I’d like to get the welly boots on and go on to a farm and clean up the animals – no makeup, welly boots and a big over-Mac.”

“People see me on Strictly all glammed up but really deep down inside I love all the activities that people would never expect I would love.”

“My daughter-in-law, she would like nothing more than a big farm and lots of animals. She’s very much about nature, very much about the world and saving it.”

”She’s just a fantastic human being and I would never say no to living on a farm.”

Strictly made its highly anticipated return to Blackpool Tower on Saturday after three years.

On Sunday night, Tyler West became the latest celebrity to be voted off the competition.

There are seven remaining couples battling it out for the coveted Glitterball trophy; Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima.