Spencer Matthews reveals he’s ‘very proud’ of best friend Jamie Laing ahead of second wedding to Sophie Habboo

Spencer Matthews has revealed he’s “very proud” of his best friend Jamie Laing ahead of his second wedding to Sophie Habboo.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in London last month, ahead of their lavish wedding in Seville, Spain this weekend.

The couple were joined by a small group of family and friends for the first ceremony, but some well-known faces were missing from occasion – including Jamie’s close friend Spencer Matthews.

Spencer and his wife Vogue Williams had been in Portugal at the time, and revealed on their podcast that they weren’t invited to the bash.

Spencer confessed he was “p***ed off” they didn’t receive an invite, as he would have “flown to Japan” in order to attend the ceremony.

Jamie and Sophie later revealed their London wedding was supposed to be more intimate, but plans changed last minute.

The couple have since apologised to Spencer and Vogue, admitting it was a “silly error”.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain ahead of Jamie and Sophie’s second wedding, Spencer was asked whether he was upset because he had not been in attendance.

The father-of-three revealed: “I wasn’t ever supposed to be. I was away at the time and I think that ceremony grew in size quite late in the day, it was supposed to be a small, intimate thing.”

“I think he kind of did [forget to invite me]. He thought I was away. He didn’t think it was that big of a deal. I would have come obviously but whatever, it is what it is.”

“The big day is this weekend, I’m master of ceremonies. I’m looking forward to it,” Spencer continued, before gushing: “I’m very proud of Jamie, we’re very close and I’m really happy for him.”

Sophie recently revealed more about the star-studded guest list for her Seville wedding ti Jamie, which will take place this weekend.

“Well, Spencer is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he’s front and centre,” she said.

“Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”

The reality star also revealed her ex Sam Thompson will be in attendance with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sophie and Sam dated for six months back in 2018, before she struck up a romance with Jamie while filming Made in Chelsea in Croatia.

Sam and Jamie famously fell out over Sophie, but the pair have since patched up their friendship.

Sophie said: “Sam Thompson is coming with Zara. I don’t even think about it… obviously he’s really close with Jamie and I don’t really… definitely that was a long time ago in the past… thankfully he’s the only ex coming! I don’t think any of Jamie’s are…”

“Sam will be there and we’re going to be surrounded by our best friends and we can’t wait.”

Speaking about the plans for their second wedding, the bride revealed: “It’s a three-day event and we have a pool party on the second day. It has been a lot to organise… bloody hell.”

“It’s all coming together now. The seating plan was signed off yesterday, which was hellish to do when you have 200 wedding guests.”