Meet the six boys heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor

Things are set to heat up in the Love Island villa as Casa Amor makes its long-awaited return.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the boys and girls will be split into separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by six new stunning girls and six new gorgeous guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

Here’s everything we know about the boys heading into Casa Amor – including one Irish hunk:

Deji Adeniyi

Deji Adeniyi is a 25-year-old accounts manager from Bedford.

He brands himself as “competitive” but believes he will “really wear his heart on his sleeve” in the villa as he gets to know the OG girls.

The 25-year-old thinks he has been going for the wrong people, “If I’m 100% then people lose interest but if I don’t care then all of a sudden they’re obsessed with me – it doesn’t make sense!,” he said.

“It’s hard to bring down the barriers with me but once you hit that spot, I’m the biggest ‘simp’ on planet earth,” he joked.

Josh Samuel Le Grove

Josh Samuel Le Grove is a 22-year-old model from Essex.

He revealed he is entering the dating show because he has always been single, “If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.”

The 22-year-old said his family and friends would describe him as “wild, goofy, up for a good time, confident, determined, and a little bit annoying at times.”

The model revealed his two “icks” are if a girl doesn’t brush her tongue, or if she “takes herself too seriously.”

Jack Keating

Jack Keating is the 23-year-old son of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating.

The Dubliner, who is now based in London said he has been single for “probably 4 or 5 years”, so is looking to find love with one of the OG girls.

The social media marketer plays rugby both at home in Dublin and in London, and brands himself “competitive.”

Jack thinks he’ll bring good energy and “a bit of Irish charm” to the villa.

George Tasker

George Tasker is as 23-year-old labourer from Cotswolds.

He has been single for three years, and had a long-distance relationship with an Australian girl.

The “easy-going” guy said he is entering the villa to just be himself, crack on and flirt.

George’s biggest ick is if a girl has bad manners, materialism or girls who are obsessed, “Everyone should have good manners!”

Samuel Agbiji

Samuel Agbiji is a 22-year-old model from Manchester.

When asked why he chose to enter the Love Island villa he said, “I feel like I’m at the stage where I’m happy by myself but I’m ready to pursue a connection with someone again and see where that will take me.”

The 22-year-old would whip out his cooking skills to impress a girl, adding that he’d make them a lasagne.

Samuel isn’t afraid to tread on toes, “If she’s single then I have every right to do that, the same way I’d expect you to do it to me if you wanted to get to know a girl that I was in conversation with.”

Billy Brown

Billy Brown is a 23-year-old roofing company director from Surrey.

He is entering the villa to look for love, and doesn’t mind if he treads on a couple of toes, “I’ve not got my eye on one girl, it’s all of them! I need to get to know them all.”

Billy is a competitive person, “This is about winning the girl I want, sort of thing. If that girl has a better connection with me and likes the look of me more then I’m obviously going to change her mind.”

The 23-year-old’s biggest “icks” are bad hygiene and if a girl is boring.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

