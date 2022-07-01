Ronan Keating’s son Jack confirmed for Love Island’s Casa Amor

Ronan Keating’s son Jack has been confirmed for Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old Dubliner currently lives in London and works in social media marketing.

Jack revealed he signed up for Love Island because he has “been single for a long time.”

“I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

He believes he is still single because he hasn’t yet met “the right girl.”

The Dubliner hopes he’ll bring “a bit of energy” to the villa, as well as “a bit of Irish charm.”

Jack thinks he’s a good boyfriend because he has loyalties to the girl he is with.

“I’ve never cheated on anyone. I can be very compassionate, I’m not afraid to tell a girl how I feel – I wear my heart on my sleeve a lot of the time,” he said.

The 23-year-old dubbed himself “very competitive”, as he revealed he plays rugby in both Dublin and London.

He doesn’t appear to be afraid to step on anyone’s toes, as he said, “I’m gonna have to

potentially break up a couple maybe. It won’t be the most ideal thing, but I’ve got to do

what’s best for me.”

Jack doesn’t have any specific “icks”, but is likely to steer away from someone with “trust issues”.

“I’m a very trustworthy person, so I hope that whoever I’m with as well would be the same,” he said.

The 23-year-old, who said his dad Ronan is his “best mate”, reveals he has yet to fall in love.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

