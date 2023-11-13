Marvin Humes reveals which I’m A Celeb trial scares him the most – amid reports he’s set to enter the Australian jungle

Marvin Humes has revealed which bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! scares him the most.

The JLS star has been linked to the line-up for the upcoming series.

During his appearance on the My Love Is… podcast alongside his wife Rochelle last December, the couple were asked by host Tolly T who’d be most likely to sign up for the show.

Marvin said: “‘I’ve always said that if I was asked to do it that’s probably one that I would do, because I like the challenge of some of the things.”

Rochelle agreed: “You’d be great. But you wouldn’t be able to do the first bit, baby, where they stand over the buildings.”

The singer admitted: “Yeah, I’m petrified of heights. As I’ve got older, I’ve got really bad. Really bad.”

“I went on the roof of our house the other day and I was having a proper moment. I was only two storeys up. It wasn’t even that high.”

Rochelle added: “We had some work done at our house and the guy was like, “Do you want to come up and just check the roof?”

“I didn’t think anything of it. I got up, put the high vis on. Marvin was like, ‘I’m just going to, um…’ He was having a proper moment.

“You didn’t like it at all did you? He was like, ‘I’m just going to go back down and you tell me if it looks OK.'”

Marvin added: “It’s mad as you get older. I used to go on all the rides at Chessington and that. I could never do that now. But I know I’m going to have to start doing it again, because the kids are going to want me to do it.”