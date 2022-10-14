Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer ‘expecting their first child together’

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The English DJ and the American actress, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep, tied the knot last year.

Grace debuted a bump at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York on Tuesday, and a source has since told Page Six that the 36-year-old is pregnant.

Long-time friends, Dianna Agron and Grace Gummer attending W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 pic.twitter.com/4iJTOJZRQ0 — Dianna Agron Updates 🎧 | Listen to Narcissa (@agron_updates) October 13, 2022

The notoriously private couple have not yet confirmed the news.

Mark and Grace tied the knot in August last year, and Mark recently took to Instagram to mark their first wedding anniversary.

He wrote: “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, i thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now i guess i’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or i’m a freak anomaly of love.”

“Or maybe i just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest ❤️🎂❤️🎂”

Prior to marrying Mark, Grace wed musician Tay Strathairn in 2019.

It is understood that the former couple split in 2020.