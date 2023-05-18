Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire comes under fire over comments about sex on his podcast

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has come under fire over comments he made about sex on his podcast.

Speaking on his Playtime Podcast with former Love Island star Charlie Radnedge, the 27-year-old made some controversial statements which haven’t gone down well with fans.

He said: “Sexually there’s a lot of things that I wouldn’t do with a girl that isn’t the right one for me.”

Charlie then asked, “Like what?” and Miles replied, “It’s hard to explain but for me when I’ve been more casually with someone it’s more ‘okay whatever’, let’s have some fun, let’s experiment in dirtier ways or more hardcore or whatever it is.”

“I’m not saying I wouldn’t experiment or have those rough or crazy sex thing with her but there I things that I know that I have done with girls that I would not do with the girl that is the right one for me.”

Miles’ confession has clearly divided his followers, as many have criticised him on Instagram underneath a clip from the podcast.

One wrote under the post: “Aw mate this is not it. I think you might wanna check yourself this time. I love your vids but this is pure misogyny/disrespect.”

Another commented: “This is really harmful and problematic material to be putting out to such a large audience. The fact you’re potentially reaching impressionable young men with this message is very concerning!!’

A third wrote: “The lack of respect for women is crazyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

While his comments attracted a lot of negativity, some fans defended the reality star and commended him for speaking his mind.

In response to the backlash, Miles said on his Instagram Story: “Well I wasn’t surprised at me getting a lot of hate on the latest podcast clip.”

“So before you guys start ripping into me or unfollowing me because you don’t like my viewpoint, let me explain myself a bit better.”

“For me I have felt disconnected in casual sex but my point is that when I find the one then I would be a little bit different in terms of how I would passionately interact with my partner sexually.

“If you don’t like it I don’t care unfollow me, it is all just about talking about what you like or don’t like. It doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be hardcore with my partner it just means I would act a little bit differently.”

Miles added: “Don’t care if you disagree but don’t start calling me names/misogynistic when you don’t know the actual meaning. I am allowed my own opinion.”