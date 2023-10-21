Love Island’s Anna Vakili ‘drowning in tears’ after death of beloved family member

Love Island’s Anna Vakili has been devastated by the death of her beloved dog Kobie.

The 33-year-old, who shot to fame on the dating show in 2019, shared the news on Instagram in a joint post with her sister Mandi.

Posting photos and videos of their beloved pooch, they wrote: “Rest In Peace my baby Kobie 18/10/23-22:27.”

“I did not meet death until recently when it came to see me. And it cut a part of my heart and left.

“I have seen death around me and on tv and mobile screens and I have seen others talk about death visiting them. But until death came and tore me apart. I did not know its darkness.

“Kobie you were a part of me and a part of my flesh. And the death of you has been a death of a part of me. Right now it feels like the death of all of me. I will miss your eyes and your mouth.

“Your nose and your face. Your smell and your sound. I will miss how you loved me and how we loved each other unconditionally.”

“You were not a normal dog. You were so so small and beautiful. You always wanted to be babied, you always wanted to sit on laps and be carried.

“You were the cutest dog ever to have lived. You were so loving. You were precious. So precious. You loved us so much. You loved us deeply…you loved the people we loved.”

They continued: “I am sorry the life you loved and enjoyed so much left you. I am so sad you left us. My mind is going insane with what ifs. What could I or should I have done.

“I am sick without you. I forget you have gone for a split second when I wake up in the morning, but as soon as my eyes open and I realise you are gone, tears pour from me.”

Anna added: “I have been drowning in these tears Kobie. It has been 2 days I have been drowning in these tears and this nightmare I can’t wake up from.

“I miss you I love you. I want you back Kobie. Eddie wants you back. We want you back Kobie.”

A host of well-known faces shared their condolences in the comment section, including Anna’s former co-star Belle Hassan who said: “Sending you both love ❤️😢.”

Love Island’s Gabby Allen also commented: “💔❣️💔❣️ my heart breaks for you. Sending so much love xxx.”