Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan sign up for new reality show

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have signed up for new reality show.

The couple, who won the 2023 winter series of the dating show earlier this year, are set to appear on Channel 4’s new prank game series ‘Bad Baby’ – hosted by 2021 Islander Chloe Burrows.

The show will see Chloe observe from the ‘control centre’ as “unassuming young couples are thrown into the world of parenthood and required to perform a number of cringe-worthy tasks to soothe their foul-mouthed ‘bad baby’ in order to win a cash prize”.

Channel 4 added: “Each episode Chloe is joined by a guest prankster who play the role of ‘Bad ‘Baby’ dialling up the mischief and causing chaos for our unsuspecting couples.”

It comes after Kai and Sanam revealed they haven’t had many opportunities since Love Island.

In a YouTube video, the couple asked why they never got daytime TV or photoshoots when they left the villa.

Kai admitted: “We don’t know. We have no answer to that. We don’t really know why all previous Love Island winners before us, and even after us, were afforded such opportunities.”

“We can’t explain why – there’s no justification for it. I feel like since we’ve come out of the villa, all we’ve done is spend time with each other, build our relationship.”

Sanam interjected: “We just sort of cracked on with each other and our families. We found a home together, built our home together. Of course it would be amazing to be on the same level as others who have done what you’ve done, but at the same time we’re focusing on ourselves.”

Kai replied: “That’s the most important thing – building our relationship, and making sure that we’re strong before anything else.”

“The thing is, you don’t expect anything. You don’t expect to go on there and get all these opportunities because you’re very naive, you go audition to go in and find love, and that’s what we found.” “So we’re both really happy with that, and obviously things aren’t coming. We don’t know why, maybe we’re not what they want us to see because we don’t cause drama, we’re not in these certain circles, we don’t do certain things unusual – maybe that’s your answer, or maybe it’s something else.” Elsewhere in the YouTube video, Kai said: “We represented a lot of people. Sanam’s Indo-Caribbean, I’m mixed white and Caribbean – my dad’s side are from Jamaica, my mum’s side are English.” “I feel like we literally represent the diversity of the country here, that’s something to be celebrating about.” Sanam explained: “I personally thought that would have been spoken about more, but I think – from what I saw – a lot of the focus was me being a Casa [Amor] girl and winning, which I mean yeah that’s well and good… But at the end of the day, what we believe is we represent more than that.” Kai concluded: “We represent people of ethnic minority in the country being able to win one of the biggest TV shows in the world. That’s something that we’re really proud of.”