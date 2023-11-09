Ad
Love Island star Shaughna Phillips confirms split from beau following his arrest

Shaughna Phillips has confirmed her split from her beau Billy.

Billy was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs back in January.

Three months later, the Love Island star welcomed their first child – a daughter named Lucia.

Speaking on the Oh Baby! podcast, which she co-hosts with her best pal Holly Connolly, Shaughna revealed she’s a single mum.

Although she doesn’t have the support of a partner, the Love Island star told listeners that she feels like “mum of the year”.

The mum-of-one joked: “I’m going to wear the title as a badge of honour – I don’t have any guilt about being a single mum it’s just the hand of cards that I was dealt.”

“I just hope that one day Lucia doesn’t write a diss track about me!”

Shaughna revealed she was heartbroken by Lucia’s first words, given their complicated family situation.

