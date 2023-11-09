Love Island star Shaughna Phillips confirms split from beau following his arrest

Shaughna Phillips has confirmed her split from her beau Billy.

Billy was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs back in January.

Three months later, the Love Island star welcomed their first child – a daughter named Lucia.

Speaking on the Oh Baby! podcast, which she co-hosts with her best pal Holly Connolly, Shaughna revealed she’s a single mum.

Although she doesn’t have the support of a partner, the Love Island star told listeners that she feels like “mum of the year”.

The mum-of-one joked: “I’m going to wear the title as a badge of honour – I don’t have any guilt about being a single mum it’s just the hand of cards that I was dealt.”

“I just hope that one day Lucia doesn’t write a diss track about me!”

Shaughna revealed she was heartbroken by Lucia’s first words, given their complicated family situation.

“All I get is Dada, dada and I’m like ‘Wow – a son would not do me dirty like this! It’s just rude,” the Love Island star said. “I look at her and go ‘Mama’ and she’s like ‘not today, probably not next month, maybe not ever’. For banter she’s probably going to say Nana first.” Prior to the birth of Lucia, Shaughna opened up about having a “challenging few weeks” following Billy’s arrest. Speaking to OK! magazine at the time, Shaughna said: “After a challenging few weeks, obviously, the baby’s father isn’t around. But my main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible.” “I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on.’” “Billy’s not around, but I don’t want to say that I’m doing it on my own, because I’m absolutely not – my family’s incredible,” the Love Island star continued. “It’s going to be different, but I don’t want to say it’s going to be bad.” In a statement shared with OK! magazine at the time of Billy’s arrest, Shaughna’s rep said: “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy.” They also said that she “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries”. “We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult time.”