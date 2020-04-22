Love Island star returns to work as a nurse amid Coronavirus pandemic

The reality star previously revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19

Rachel Fenton has returned to work as a nurse amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star had just recently tested positive for the virus, after working on the frontline.

Rachel, 26, took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself in hospital, as she returned to duty.

“Back in action,” she captioned the post.

“I got my two negative swabs and started back on the wards today!”

The orthopedic clinical nurse specialist proceeded to explain to her fans that she had mixed feelings about returning to work.

“I won’t deny how anxious I was to face the inevitable changes to my job role & department but I can’t put into words how happy I am to be back at work 👩🏼‍⚕️,” she admitted.

Fans were quick to send the brunette beauty best wishes following her return to the frontline.

“Amazing babe well done xx❤️,” one follower wrote.

“I have so much respect for the fact you have such a big social media platform yet you still are very humble and do the job you love 💗,” another fan penned.

Rachel’s return came after she took to the social media platform last week to give her followers an update on her diagnosis.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.