Love Island star Marcel Somerville marries fiancÃ©e Rebecca Vieira in Portugal

Love Island star Marcel Somerville married his fiancÃ©e Rebecca Vieira in Portugal over the weekend.

The couple got engaged in August 2020 during the gender reveal party for their son Roman – who was born last January.

The newly weds took to their Instagram Stories on Saturday to share stunning snaps from their wedding day.

Rebecca and Marcel first met at a London nightclub back in 2019.

Marcel shot to fame after appearing on Love Island two years prior.

The Blazin’ Squad star went on to finish fourth place on the 2017 series alongside fellow Islander Gabby Allen.

