Love Island star Jess Hayes announces pregnancy after suffering devasting miscarriage

Love Island star Jess Hayes has announced that she is expecting her second child after suffering a devasting miscarriage earlier this year.

The reality star won the first ever season of Love Island alongside Max Morley back in 2015.

Jess welcomed her first child Presley back in 2019 with her then partner, Dan Lowry.

The 29-year-old has taken to her Instagram to share the happy news.

She wrote: “Going into 2024 with the best gift ever ❤️”

“I think you all probably know what this means to me and how much I adore being a mum 🥰 Truly blessed 🌈🤍”

“Excited for our future and to watch my darlings grow up together 🤍”

This comes after the star suffered her second miscarriage earlier this year, after previously losing her unborn son Teddy at 19 weeks in 2020.

In July, Jess revealed she was having therapy for baby loss, telling New! magazine: “I’ve had some therapy and spoken to someone and that’s definitely helped… I have days where I just sit and cry, and all I want is him back, but that’s just grief.”

She continued: “I’ve always said I want three children and that won’t change for me because it’s my dream.”

Taking to her Instagram account back in April, Jessica shared the heartbreaking news with her followers: ” Not a pregnancy announcement- TW – miscarriage”

She continued: “I debated posting it feels really strange to open up and feel vulnerable but you know I’m always open and honest with you all and it’s hard to pretend I’m ok as it’s been a rough week.”

“But I hope that someone going through the same this might help. I was pregnant and now I’m not. I spoke about my 1st loss and tbh I didn’t know I would be here again earlier this time but it still feels complete shit.”

“It’s not really just losing a pregnancy it’s the plans you make , your vision of what that baby or child might of been like , what your family will look like and it gets taken away in a second.”

She went on: “When your experiencing loss you have to pretend you are ok, wipe your tears and carry on because you have a little one, you cook dinner , you read the stories. You do the school run. Nothing stops.”

“It was a traumatic day when it happened which I wasn’t really expecting at all i tried to keep busy and go about my day went out which was a big mistake ..rushed home panicked after last time (previous haemorrhage ) convinced myself it might be happening again, so I was just happy to get out the other side.”

“I saw a heartbeat at the scan we had the next one this week, I planned to tell my family and friends and the children on Easter this weekend in a special way but I started having symptoms and the scan confirmed the baby had no heartbeat anymore.”

“You see all these things you plan and get excited about are taken away then you need to workout what this next part of your life looks like after. I guess it’s all you have really thought about and planned for the past months. Of course life goes on but you never really forget. How can you?”

“Who knows what the future brings.. Although I’m pretty scared and not sure I want to endure going through loss again. It sucks to say the least. But I’m hopeful, I have to be.”

“I know I dream of more children one day I love being a mother so much and I hope I’m lucky and blessed enough to be telling a different story next time. I feel extremely lucky to have my beautiful son by my side who seems even more of a blessing each day.”

Jess, who got engaged to her boyfriend Zeb last year, continued in the comment section: “Let’s not forget the good old algorithm when you scroll through social media showing you baby stuff, maternity things and pregnancy because that’s all you’ve looked at for months and now you want it gone. Just a constant reminder.”

“The pain is getting better and I’m feeling stronger today going through phases and feeling really sad was yesterday’s emotion… I’m not great at just resting but I’m trying, I tend to just act like I’m fine and push it back which is never good..”

“After a restful weekend it’s back to mum life tomorrow and I’m going to enjoy the Easter holidays with my angel boy extremely grateful , his cheeky ways and hilarious character will keep me going he’s a treasure for sure.”