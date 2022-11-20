Love Island star Jess Hayes announces her engagement

Love Island 2015 winner Jess Hayes has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Zeb.

The 29-year-old met her beau on a night out last year, and he popped the question in Ibiza last month.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about her engagement, Jess said: “We’d only been together for a year so I wasn’t expecting it. It was a massive surprise.”

She continued: “We went there on a private jet which was just crazy! I asked him to get some videos of me for Instagram so I was just there posing away on the edge of a cliff, and then I turned around and he got down on one knee!”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you joking? Are you pranking me? Is this a real ring?’ I didn’t get emotional at all and then about three days later I started crying when it sank in.”

Jess, who won Love Island with Max Morley in 2015, confirmed her romance with Zeb nine months after splitting from her former fiancé Dan Lawry.

The former couple, who welcomed a son named Presley in 2019, called it quits in May last year.

The mum-of-one said: “I’d had a really tough year and when I look back I was at breaking point and struggling so bad with everything. I was really at rock bottom and I wasn’t ready to meet someone as I was healing from what had happened.”

“Then Zeb just came along and really saved me in so many ways. As soon as I saw him I was obsessed and we were just inseparable from then on. I just knew he was for me.”

“When things are going wrong, it’s hard to pick yourself up and picture anything else, but I 100% believe that even the bad things you go through in life are things falling apart so better things can come together.”

“I wouldn’t have expected everything to be so good now and I’m so happy. When you’re in something you don’t always realise how bad and toxic things are until you’re in a normal, happy relationship.”