Love Island’s Jess Hayes reveals she has suffered a miscarriage – two years after heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Love Island star Jess Hayes has revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss two years ago, shared the sad news with her Instagram followers on Sunday.

Alongside a series of photos from her pregnancy, the TV personality wrote: “‼️ Not a pregnancy announcement- TW – miscarriage ‼️”

Jess, who won Love Island back in 2015, continued: “I debated posting it feels really strange to open up and feel vulnerable but you know I’m always open and honest with you all and it’s hard to pretend I’m ok as it’s been a rough week.”

“But I hope that someone going through the same this might help. I was pregnant and now I’m not. I spoke about my 1st loss and tbh I didn’t know I would be here again earlier this time but it still feels complete shit.”

“It’s not really just losing a pregnancy it’s the plans you make , your vision of what that baby or child might of been like , what your family will look like and it gets taken away in a second.”

The reality star, who welcomed a son named Presley in 2019, went on to write: “When your experiencing loss you have to pretend you are ok, wipe your tears and carry on because you have a little one, you cook dinner , you read the stories. You do the school run. Nothing stops.”

“It was a traumatic day when it happened which I wasn’t really expecting at all i tried to keep busy and go about my day went out which was a big mistake ..rushed home panicked after last time (previous haemorrhage 🫠) convinced myself it might be happening again, so I was just happy to get out the other side.”

I” saw a heartbeat at the scan we had the next one this week, I planned to tell my family and friends and the children on Easter this weekend in a special way but I started having symptoms and the scan confirmed the baby had no heartbeat anymore.”

“You see all these things you plan and get excited about are taken away then you need to workout what this next part of your life looks like after. I guess it’s all you have really thought about and planned for the past months. Of course life goes on but you never really forget. How can you?”

“Who knows what the future brings.. Although I’m pretty scared and not sure I want to endure going through loss again. It sucks to say the least. But I’m hopeful, I have to be.”

“I know I dream of more children one day I love being a mother so much and I hope I’m lucky and blessed enough to be telling a different story next time. I feel extremely lucky to have my beautiful son by my side who seems even more of a blessing each day.”

Jess, who got engaged to her boyfriend Zeb last year, continued in the comment section: “Let’s not forget the good old algorithm when you scroll through social media showing you baby stuff, maternity things and pregnancy because that’s all you’ve looked at for months and now you want it gone. Just a constant reminder.”

“The pain is getting better and I’m feeling stronger today going through phases and feeling really sad was yesterday’s emotion… I’m not great at just resting but I’m trying, I tend to just act like I’m fine and push it back which is never good..”

“After a restful weekend it’s back to mum life tomorrow and I’m going to enjoy the Easter holidays with my angel boy extremely grateful , his cheeky ways and hilarious character will keep me going he’s a treasure for sure 🫶🏼🤍”

“I know so many women go through this and I hope by me sharing this helps you in one way or another. Actually people say to me that they don’t like to be on social media because no one talks about this or the topic of people struggling to get pregnant.”

“I think we can all agree social media isn’t helpful and makes us feel alone especially at times like this. So this is not me over sharing I couldn’t care for that just as before this is reality.”

“So if you’re reading this because your going through the same im sending you love and a reminder that better days will come. I also think you incredibly brave, as women we put so much on the line to create life and a family. Don’t give up hope. You are stronger than you realise 🤍” she added.