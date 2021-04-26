Love Island star Dr. Alex George introduces fans to adorable new pet

"Everyone, I want you to meet Paddington..."

Dr. Alex George has introduced fans to his adorable new pet.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap with his new puppy, who he has named Paddington.

The frontline worker wrote: “Everyone, I want you to meet Paddington 💙😭”

“When we found out an old friend was having puppies that needed a home, we just had to have him.”

“Paddington is a cheeky pup who loves cuddles, nibbling toes and eating marmalade 🤪 He says it’s yummy but he’s not allowed 😭

Presenter Ruth Langsford commented on the post: “He’s BEAUTIFUL! Can see you’re smitten already! ❤️”

Great British Bake Off winner Dr Rahul Mandal commented: “Awww!! He is so adorable !! Hello Paddington.”

Alex also uploaded a YouTube video about his Golden Cocker Spaniel pup, who is just eight-weeks old.