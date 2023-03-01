Love Island sneak peek: Claudia confronts Casey AGAIN as he makes his move on Rosie

It looks like the Claudia and Casey drama is not over yet…

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Keanan pulls Casey for a chat to tell him how he really feels about Rosie.

The rugby star says: “I’ve come to let you know that obviously it’s quite clear I do fancy Rosie, I just wanted to let you know. I just thought I’d tell you before she tells you.”

After their conversation, Casey heads to the snug where he is joined by Rosie.”

He says: “Come here, come and avoid the drama. I literally came in tonight and was like I can’t wait to chill with Rosie, take her to the terrace, get a little kiss and then I hear Keanan fancies you.”

Rosie says: “Let’s just close that for now?” and Casey asks: “For now?”

Is Rosie completely closed off from Keanan or is she going to keep her options open?

Over at the mini fire pit, Kai asks Keanan: “I’m actually buzzing for you, what’s your game plan now?”

Keanan replies: “She’s up there with Casey now and he’s definitely going to try and lips her, if he does that tonight it puts me one step behind.”

As Rosie and Casey continue to talk in private they share a snog.

What will Keanan make of this and will he up his game to compete with Casey for Rosie’s affections?

The next day, Keanan and Claudia catch up and he tells her about Casey’s kiss with Rosie.

She says: “I feel like I need to have a chat with him because it’s cut deep, he’s literally pushed me to the side, completely disowned my feelings, I think it’s really rude.”

Claudia then heads over to Casey and Rosie, and says: “I feel like I’ve been very disrespected.”

“I found out that you’ve both kissed last night, and I’m hearing it from Keanan who then has been disrespected as well because he’s told Rosie he liked her and you’ve gone and kissed her anyway, you don’t care about my feelings.”

How will Casey and Rosie respond to Claudia in light of her finding out about their kiss?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

