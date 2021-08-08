Love Island fans fear Teddy will give Faye another chance as he pulls her for a chat

The couple got into an explosive row on Friday night...

Love Island fans fear Teddy will give Faye another chance as he...

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter will go for another chat on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Faye ended the couple’s romance on Friday night after seeing a video of Teddy in Casa Amor telling Clarisse Juliette he was “sexually attracted” to her.

The 26-year-old claimed Teddy lied to her about what really went on in the second villa, and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa – sparking major backlash from viewers.

On tonight’s show, Faye tells Teddy: “I don’t trust people until they prove to me that I can trust them. I’ve said that from day one and so far there’s a lot of reasons not to trust you. But you’re telling me to still trust you.”

Teddy replies: “So what am I supposed to do? Just let you go? In your eyes, I’ve made a mistake, I get it. But to just be like ‘I’m done’, is what I’m really struggling with. I can’t swallow the pill, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Faye says: “I’d rather be done than hurt,” to which Teddy replies: “So you think I’m genuinely going to hurt you?”

Faye admits: “Teddy, you already have.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the first look at tonight’s episode, one fan wrote: “Nah Teddy don’t do this. Say it ain’t so.”

Another tweeted: “I’m no longer team Teddy if he doesn’t end it with Feisty Faye…”

A third penned: “The first look pissed me off. Why is Teddy giving Faye the time of day pls??”

Just watched the first look. Teddy is a sweetheart, but he better not give Faye another chance. He deserves better!! #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/42BPNVWLEC — Imboredaffff (@Imboredaffff1) August 8, 2021

If teddy does actually take Faye back #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rKrR31hI9t — ᴛᴀꜱʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪꜱᴇ 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@eds_afterglow) August 8, 2021

Nah Teddy don’t do this. Say it ain’t so #loveIsland — Guv (@guv360) August 8, 2021

The first look pissed me off. Why is Teddy giving Faye the time of day pls?? Kmt #LoveIsland — Shelly Ann Frazer’s Niece 🇯🇲💥 (@topszneden) August 8, 2021

Teddy? don't you dare. We no longer want feddy to be a thing. You can do better my luv #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uzKbmnRSJy — talkmyshiii (@hotgirlstuff12) August 8, 2021

So you're telling me Faye and Teddy are getting back together after that screaming match??!?! 😭😭 #LoveIsland — ⚡︎Momo⚡︎ROSE CALLOWAY DAY!! (@devonbelle_) August 8, 2021

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa.