Love Island fans fear Teddy will give Faye another chance as he pulls her for a chat

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter will go for another chat on tonight’s episode of Love Island.
Faye ended the couple’s romance on Friday night after seeing a video of Teddy in Casa Amor telling Clarisse Juliette he was “sexually attracted” to her.
The 26-year-old claimed Teddy lied to her about what really went on in the second villa, and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa – sparking major backlash from viewers.
On tonight’s show, Faye tells Teddy: “I don’t trust people until they prove to me that I can trust them. I’ve said that from day one and so far there’s a lot of reasons not to trust you. But you’re telling me to still trust you.”
Teddy replies: “So what am I supposed to do? Just let you go? In your eyes, I’ve made a mistake, I get it. But to just be like ‘I’m done’, is what I’m really struggling with. I can’t swallow the pill, it doesn’t make sense to me.”
Faye says: “I’d rather be done than hurt,” to which Teddy replies: “So you think I’m genuinely going to hurt you?”
Faye admits: “Teddy, you already have.”
Taking to Twitter to react to the first look at tonight’s episode, one fan wrote: “Nah Teddy don’t do this. Say it ain’t so.”
Another tweeted: “I’m no longer team Teddy if he doesn’t end it with Feisty Faye…”
A third penned: “The first look pissed me off. Why is Teddy giving Faye the time of day pls??”
Just watched the first look. Teddy is a sweetheart, but he better not give Faye another chance. He deserves better!! #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/42BPNVWLEC
If teddy does actually take Faye back #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rKrR31hI9t
Nah Teddy don’t do this. Say it ain’t so #loveIsland
The first look pissed me off. Why is Teddy giving Faye the time of day pls?? Kmt #LoveIsland
Teddy? don't you dare. We no longer want feddy to be a thing. You can do better my luv #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uzKbmnRSJy
So you're telling me Faye and Teddy are getting back together after that screaming match??!?! 😭😭 #LoveIsland
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa.