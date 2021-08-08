Meet the two new bombshells entering the Love Island villa TONIGHT

Love Island have confirmed two new bombshells are entering the villa tonight.

Priya Gopaldas, who was linked to the line-up earlier this week, is a 23-year-old medical student from London – who is looking forward to the “challenge” of Love Island.

She said: “I’m single and I’m looking for love and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to take me out of my comfort zone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Gopaldas (@priyagopaldas)

“I’m nearing the end of medical school so I’ve got my career on track, but now I just need a man!”

Priya revealed she has her eye on Irish Islander Matthew, Casa Amor contestant Dale, and newly single Teddy. She said: “I think Matthew is my type. He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on.” “Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Gopaldas (@priyagopaldas) Also entering the villa is Aaron Simpson – a 24-year-old footballer from Kent.

Aaron admitted he’s looking for “a long-lasting relationship” with a “worldie”.

He said: “Personality wise, the person who is most my type is Chloe or Mary at the moment. I haven’t got all my eggs in one basket.”

“My family and friends would describe me as a very cheeky chap. Always happy and always laughing. Someone who is the life and soul of the party all the time. A fun person to be around,” the former Sutton United player added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Simpson (@aaronsimpsonn)

“I’m going to bring fun, good energy and positive vibes [to the villa]. I think a couple of the girls’ heads will be turning when I go in there.”

When asked which boys he thinks he’ll get on best with, Aaron said: “I think the person I’ll get along the most with is Toby because we’ve got a lot in common. I think he doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

“I think I’ll get along really well with Liam and Jake as well. I love meeting new people and going out with friends. As much as I love girls, the boy aspect of it as well is going to be really fun.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Simpson (@aaronsimpsonn)