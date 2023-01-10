Kerry Katona breaks her silence after her romance with Lucien Laviscount went viral

Kerry Katona has broken her silence, after her romance with Lucien Laviscount went viral.

The former Atomic Kitten star dated the Emily In Paris heartthrob back in 2011, after they grow close on the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother.

After their time on the show, the couple took part in an OK! Magazine photoshoot and in their exclusive interview with the outlet, they gushed over each other.

Can’t get over the fact Kerry Katona and Lucien Laviscount from #EmilyInParis used to date pic.twitter.com/rC3I7HzEQP — Samantha Bartlett (@sammyloubelle) January 2, 2023

Kerry, who was 31 at the time, said: “He’s one of these guys who would give you a kiss and a cuddle, a cup of tea, put petals in the bath – the small things I’d want in a husband.”

Lucien, who was 19 at the time, added: “She’s not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they’re at. When I’m with Kerry, I don’t feel like there’s an age gap at all.”

However, their relationship was short-lived, and Kerry went on to call Lucien a “little kid”.

Although their relationship was years ago, it only went viral on social media last week, as fans had no idea the pair ever dated.

Kerry has since spoken out about their relationship in a new interview with OK! magazine, admitting it was “just a bit of fun”.

She said: “Apparently my OK! magazine cover from 2011 with my former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lucien Laviscount has gone viral on social media! Lucien was very charming and obviously easy on the eye, and it was all just a bit of fun.”

“I have seen Lucien as Alfie in Emily In Paris on Netflix – he’s a great actor, so it’s no wonder he is being tipped to be the next Bond.”

“People were even joking that I could have made a good Bond girl – and that just made me giggle!” the 42-year-old added.

Kerry is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney.