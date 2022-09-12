Ad
Joe Wicks reveals his newborn daughter's unusual name

Joe Wicks has revealed his newborn daughter’s unusual name.

The fitness influencer welcomed his third child with his wife Rosie Jones last Thursday.

The 36-year-old has since shared their baby girl’s full name on Instagram.

 

Sharing a black-and-white photo of their daughter, Joe captioned the post: “Hello world. My name is Leni Blossom Wicks ☺️.”

Joe’s wife Rosie gave birth to their third child in a birthing pool at their £4.4m home in Richmond.

Announcing the arrival of Leni on Instagram last week, the fitness guru told fans: “It’s a girl 😍❤️.|

“Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.”

 

“Thank you to Emily & Helen our wonderful midwives who where there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love the Wicks family ❤️.”

Joe married former glamour model Rosie in June 2019.

Alongside Leni, the couple are proud parents to a daughter named Indie, who was born in July 2018, and a son named Marley, who was born in December 2019.

