Joe Alwyn sparks romance rumours with Scottish actress after splitting from Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn has sparked romance rumours with Scottish actress Emma Laird, following his split from Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported that the singer and her actor beau had called it quits after six years together.

A source told the outlet: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

Joe, 32, has since been linked to 24-year-old actress Emma.

The pair recently filmed scenes for The Brutalist in Hungary together, and earlier this week Emma shared a snap of Joe on a scooter during a night out in the country.

She captioned the post, “Moments in March,” alongside a red heart emoji.

However, Emma has noticeably disabled comments on the post, after being inundated with angry messages from Taylor Swift fans.

A source told The Sun: “Emma has been there for Joe since news of his split from Taylor emerged.”

“Joe struggles with fame and enjoyed hanging out with Emma in Hungary, where he wouldn’t be recognised.”

Taylor and Joe were first photographed together in 2016, and were romantically linked the following year.

The pop singer has written a number of songs about Joe throughout their relationship – including Delicate, Call It What You Want and Gorgeous.

The notoriously private couple also sparked engagement rumours on a number of occasions.

Earlier this month, a source told MailOnline: “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”

“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.”

“It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent.”

“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship,” the insider added.