Jessie Wynter’s pre-Love Island earnings ‘revealed’

Jessie Wynter’s pre-Love Island earnings have been revealed.

The 26-year-old first shot to fame after appearing on the Australian version of the hit dating show back in 2019.

The former waitress is now appearing on the UK series for the winter season, and is coupled up with farmer Will Young.

Prior to joining the UK winter series, Jessie was working as a full-time influencer, and was reportedly making £800 per social media post.

According to Idealo.co.uk, she was also making £39k per year as a personal trainer.

Jessie set up an OnlyFans account in July 2021, charging her subscribers $13.99 a month to access her exclusive content.

She also joined an OnlyFans reality show about the creators from the platform last year, called Model Farmers.

🤭 Get a little cheeky with Love Island star Jessie Wynter OnlyFans! And while you're at it, check her out on @WatchOFTV's Model Farmers 🐮https://t.co/30rHCXNi3U pic.twitter.com/3Vzbx9rhf4 — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) June 26, 2022

Jessie’s earnings are set to explode after she leaves Love Island UK, as the show’s contestants often land major brand deals after their time on the show.

If she and Will win the series, they will also get the chance to split the £50k cash prize.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.