Islanders ‘left in tears’ as two Love Island contestants AXED ahead of final

The Love Island contestants have reportedly been “left in tears” as two of the Islanders were axed from the show ahead of the final.

The ninth series of the hit dating show is set to come to an end on Monday, March 13.

There are currently six couples remaining in the villa, but there are only four coveted places in the Love Island final.

A source told The UK Sun: “It was absolutely heartbreaking and there were a lot of tears – it was a huge shock and threw the evening into chaos.”

“It’s an unmissable episode as it was so emotional – when they’re this close to the final, it’s hard for islanders to go home.”

“The two people who have been axed will be missed in the villa, a lot. It’s heart-wrenching for them to miss out on the final week like this but someone has to go home.”

“Viewers have voted and the islanders were left to pack their bags and exit the villa.”

Last week, Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, and Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand became the latest contestants to be dumped from the dating show.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are all vying for a coveted place in the final.

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, and Will Young and Jessie Wynter are also contenders.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

