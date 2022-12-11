Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry splits from boyfriend AGAIN

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has confirmed she’s split from Johnny Wilbo again.

The 27-year-old first split from Johnny in October, after a year of dating.

The pair tried to give their relationship another go last month, but have since decided they are better as friends.

Chloe confirmed their split in an interview with The UK Sun, adding that she and Johnny “definitely won’t” spend Christmas together.

She said: “I literally want to be on my own. I don’t even want to be with anyone. I had such a bad 2022 that I physically can’t wait for ’23.”

“Nothing could go any more wrong than what 2022 did and so I’m actually just really excited to be on my own for a bit. I’m just excited for 2023 – bring on that.”

Chloe and Johnny first split in October, after Chloe accused her beau of messaging other girls behind her back.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time: “As you may all be aware, there are rumours about my partner Johnny messaging numerous girls without my knowledge. These rumours are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.”

“I have a lot going on in my life before this extra hurt, so please could I ask you all not to inform me on any more information. One message to one girl is enough for me and I don’t wish to see anymore.”

“I will say, thanks to you all for the messages and continued support from everyone. But from now on, it’s onwards and upwards for me.”