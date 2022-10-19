Ad
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry ‘secretly rekindles her romance with her ex’

Chloe Ferry has reportedly rekindled her romance with her ex.

The Geordie Shore star confirmed her split from Johnny Wilbo last month, after a year of dating.

But according to The Sun, the 26-year-old has since decided to give their relationship another chance, and was reportedly spotted at a party with him last week.

A source told the outlet: “Chloe has been in contact with Johnny but he’s really hurt her.”

“She was so hurt by ex Sam [Gowland], she found it hard to trust anyone again, but after getting with Johnny and giving him that trust, which it’s then betrayed – it’s broken her.”

“She doesn’t want anyone knowing but its baby steps. She’s trying to hold herself back and take it slow even though she loves him.”

