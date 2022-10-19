Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry ‘secretly rekindles her romance with her ex’

Chloe Ferry has reportedly rekindled her romance with her ex.

The Geordie Shore star confirmed her split from Johnny Wilbo last month, after a year of dating.

But according to The Sun, the 26-year-old has since decided to give their relationship another chance, and was reportedly spotted at a party with him last week.

A source told the outlet: “Chloe has been in contact with Johnny but he’s really hurt her.”

“She was so hurt by ex Sam [Gowland], she found it hard to trust anyone again, but after getting with Johnny and giving him that trust, which it’s then betrayed – it’s broken her.”

“She doesn’t want anyone knowing but its baby steps. She’s trying to hold herself back and take it slow even though she loves him.”

Chloe confirmed her split from Johnny last month, writing on her Instagram Stories at the time: “As you may all be aware, there are rumours about my partner Johnny messaging numerous girls without my knowledge. These rumours are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.” “I have a lot going on in my life before this extra hurt, so please could I ask you all not to inform me on any more information. One message to one girl is enough for me and I don’t wish to see anymore.” “I will say, thanks to you all for the messages and continued support from everyone. But from now on, it’s onwards and upwards for me.” The TV personality continued: “We all have s***, we all have troubles, and we all have breakups. But I’ve had my fair share and I’ve said to me self after my ex I wouldn’t give second chances! I’m going to focus on myself, my family, my friends and work commitments whilst being a bad bitch.” “P.S. don’t ever let a man treat you like s***, know your worth.”