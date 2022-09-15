Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry confirms split from boyfriend

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has confirmed her split from her boyfriend Johnny Wilbo, after a year of dating.

The 27-year-old, who has deleted all traces of her ex-beau from her social media, took to her Instagram Stories to address speculation about her relationship.

She wrote: “As you may all be aware, there are rumours about my partner Johnny messaging numerous girls without my knowledge. These rumours are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.”

The TV personality continued: “I have a lot going on in my life before this extra hurt, so please could I ask you all not to inform me on any more information. One message to one girl is enough for me and I don’t wish to see anymore.”

“I will say, thanks to you all for the messages and continued support from everyone. But from now on, it’s onwards and upwards for me.”

“We all have s***, we all have troubles, and we all have breakups. But I’ve had my fair share and I’ve said to me self after my ex I wouldn’t give second chances! I’m going to focus on myself, my family, my friends and work commitments whilst being a bad bitch.”

“P.S. don’t ever let a man treat you like s***, know your worth.”

A source told The Sun: “Things were going really well with Johnny but everything started to come crashing down this summer and it came to a head last week.”

“There were some very big rows, and a lot of upset all round. Chloe will speak about what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already picking herself up and moving past it.”