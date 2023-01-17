Fans call out Love Island 2023 star Haris for ‘lying’ about ‘never having a girlfriend’

Fans are calling out Love Island 2023 star Haris for “lying” about “never having a girlfriend”.

During Monday night’s episode of the hit dating show, the TV salesman told host Maya Jama: “I’ve never been in a relationship.”

However, a TikTok video of Haris and his ex Courtney Hodgson that was shared in June has since gone viral.

The video shows the pair going on walks, date nights and driving together.

Courtney captioned the clip: “Anyone else’s boyfriend shadowbox at any given moment 😂 so content with life.”

The model also shared a video of her and Haris jet skiing in August, and captioned the post: “Days like this.”

One fan commented on the clip: “Love island guy who’s not had a relationship? Hmm she looks like his gf to me ??”

Another wrote: “Lool why do these guys lie, they will just get baited once they are in the villa 😂”

A third penned: “Omg as if it’s Harris going in love island😳 girl get yourself in casa amor or as a bombshell your stunning!”

After Haris was announced for the winter series on the official Love Island Instagram account, Courtney rushed to the comment section to slam the TV salesman.

She wrote: "We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family." In another comment, the 23-year-old added: "Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me." Breaking his silence on Courtney's comments, Haris explained last week: "So basically situation I had with Courtney is; we were seeing each other over summer." "Then around September, start October time I said her, 'Courtney I don't think it's going to work out'. After a few months, I've never saw Courtney as being The One – probably having a future or even bringing her home." "She never met my mum, dad, my two sisters or my brother. It never got to that stage, I don't think it would have anyway and that's it." "I don't know why she's obviously seen it in a different view – you could probably say she was a bit more interested in me than I was in her. I'm a bit shocked to be fair but there's nothing else I can say." When asked if he's hoping to find The One on Love Island, Haris said: "Yeah. Basically, with Courtney we obviously had a few memories and that but, I didn't see her as being The One." "So that doesn't mean that I can't come on here and try find the right one. I'm obviously coming on here to try and find the right one because Courtney was out of the picture for me to I actually think I could have seen a future with her."