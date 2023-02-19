EastEnders star Patsy Kensit announces her engagement to millionaire boyfriend

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has announced her engagement to her millionaire boyfriend Patric Cassidy.

The actress, who plays Emma Harding in the BBC soap, has been dating the property tycoon since August last year.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of Patric’s romantic beach proposal.

She captioned the post: “I said Yes. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan commented: “Awwww Patsy you deserve every big of happiness ♥️ congratulations xxx”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote: “Congratulations @patsykensit ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Patsy has been married four times in the past.

She was married to keyboardist and composer Daniel Donovan from 1988 until 1991, to Scottish singer Jim Kerr from 1992 until 1996, to Oasis star Liam Gallagher from 1997 until 2000, and to DJ Jeremy Healy from 2009 until 2010.

The soap star is also mum to two children – Lennon Gallagher and James Kerr.