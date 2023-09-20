David and Victoria Beckham win planning permission battle at their £12m home

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have won a huge planning permission battle.

The council have approved the couple’s plan to convert a garden store into three home offices at their £12 million Cotswolds estate.

The Beckhams wish to create three independent workstations in the loft of an existing outbuilding.

They intend to install two historic roof-lights, an exterior entrance, a timber staircase, and additional natural illumination.

However, because their rural getaway is Grade II listed they need planning clearance from the local council.

It is the most recent in a series of proposals for planning permission, that also include a new road, an additional garage, a tennis court, a treehouse, a security cottage, a pond, and a greenhouse with a kitchen garden.

The council saw no reason why they couldn’t move on with the build at their estate in the countryside, and their plans were finally approved.

Officials agreed that the proposed development was ‘on-side’ after the neighbours did not raise any issues to this specific application.

A similar application was slammed by a neighbour two months ago, who said: “Surely this is just a back-door way of trying to turn this barn into a residential property? It is a barn and should remain so.”

But the council thought differently – and approved the plans.

David and Victoria frequently spend extended weekends at their Cotswolds estate, which they purchased in 2017 for £6 million.

They invested money in the Grade II listed barn conversion’s renovations, which include a sauna, a safari tent and a football pitch.

Locals have previously criticised the pair for their ambitions to construct a sizeable lake at the property.

But in the end, they were successful in getting the council’s approval—so long as they avoided using motorised boats.