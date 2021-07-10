Chris Eubank confirms the death of his son Sebastian in heartbreaking statement

Chris Eubank has confirmed the death of his son Sebastian in a heartbreaking statement.

According to reports, the 29-year-old was found dead on Friday morning in Dubai, where he lived with his wife Salma and son Raheem.

In a statement, Chris wrote: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.”

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.”

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends,” he continued.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.”

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.”

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.”

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend,” he added.

Sebastian’s brother Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself. pic.twitter.com/ZOoiBDzwcX — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Sharing photos of them together from over the years, he wrote: “My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself.”

“A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself.”

“I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to.”

“Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit.”

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit. pic.twitter.com/HFGggUGr2d — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

“And to everyone out there reading this right now DON’T take ANY of your loved ones for granted,” he wrote in another tweet.

“See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro.”

And to everyone out there reading this right now DON’T take ANY of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/bQHYUXDdQe — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021