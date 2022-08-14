Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce the birth of their first child

Presenter Chloe Madeley and her rugby player husband James Haskell have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple shared the exciting news with OK! Magazine on Sunday.

They said: “We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride.”

James and Chloe met in 2014, and they tied the knot in December 2018.

Chloe, who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, announced her pregnancy back in February by sharing snaps of a sonogram alongside photos of her and James to Instagram.

The 35-year-old also posted a sweet snap of herself holding a pink onesie, posing next to her mother.