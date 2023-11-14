Charlotte Crosby opens up about ‘awful’ battle with prenatal depression

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her “awful” battle with prenatal depression.

In April 2022, the Geordie Shore star announced she and her boyfriend Jake Ankers were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Alba Jean on October 14, 2022.

Speaking about her pregnancy on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Charlotte revealed she was unable to get out of bed, and how she worried the feeling would “never end”.

The reality star told host Giovanna Fletcher: “It was awful. I got a bit of prenatal depression, it was awful.”

“It felt like it was it was only two weeks. But it was two weeks of feeling like I could not get out of bed.”

“There was a dark cloud hanging over my head. It wasn’t that I didn’t want the baby. It was just I felt so low.”

Charlotte explained that while she didn’t have any “dark thoughts”, she didn’t have the energy to leave the house or even speak to her now-fiancé Jake.

“I didn’t want to do anything,” she explained. “I just like was flat, I cant even describe it. It’s indescribable. When you go through something like that.”

The reality star told Giovanna how she marked off the days on the calendar before she eventually began feeling better.

On the bright side, Charlotte added: “So now I know now I have a rough guide if if it happens again, and or maybe I’ll be better in two weeks.”

“Whereas the first time it happened, I didn’t know whether it was going to end,” Charlotte admitted.

“So it was a really worrying feeling like, is this going to be it for the whole pregnancy?”

“Is this even going to run a postnatal depression for afterwards, which was my biggest worry ever, that the scary thought was not knowing if it was going to end whereas now I know that that lasted for two weeks.”

“And actually, it might only last for two weeks next time.”