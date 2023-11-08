Charlotte Crosby makes surprising confession after announcing her engagement to Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby has admitted she’s in no rush to marry her fiancé Jake Ankers.

The reality star recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake, one year after welcoming their first child together.

The TV personality has since revealed why she has no immediate plans to walk down the aisle.

Speaking to MailOnline, Charlotte confessed: “I don’t think we’ll get married for three years and I’ve always wanted a long engagement.”

The 33-year-old admitted she had no idea Jake was going to propose, and said she hasn’t “given the wedding a second thought” following her engagement last week.

“I want to get a wedding planner, tell them ‘make it amazing’ and then I’ll just show up! Jake doesn’t want to have a say in it either, we’re not precious about it.”

Charlotte also admitted she wants to have another baby before they tie the knot, and plans to be pregnant by the time she begins filming the third season of her BBC reality show – Charlotte In Sunderland.

The mother-of-one explained: “Getting married was never really top of my priorities, having another baby was.”

Their engagement came just over a year after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba, last October following a whirlwind romance.

Charlotte and Jake started dating in 2021, shortly after she split from her ex Liam Beaumont that summer.