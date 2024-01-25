British actor reveals how he accidentally received Tom Holland’s ‘astonishing’ bonus for Marvel movie

Tom Hollander has revealed how he accidentally received Tom Holland’s “astonishing” bonus for playing Spiderman in a major Marvel movie.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the British actor shared how their similar names have caused a number of issues over the years.

The White Lotus star joked: “It’s been very difficult, because you know I was here first but he’s enormously famous.”

“I don’t actually get mistaken for him, but in nonvisual contexts I get mistaken for him all the time.”

The 56-year-old went on to explain how he once received a huge sum of money which was meant for Holland.

“People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly,” he said.

“It was a terrible moment, I went to see my friend who was doing theatre in England for £300 a week and doing great work.”

“I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or something which was gonna get me through the next year or so, I was thinking ‘well this is marvellous, I’m very prosperous’.”

While checking his emails during the play’s interval, Hollander said he got a message from the agency saying: “Payment advice slip, your first box-office bonus for The Avengers.”

“And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,'” he recalled.

“It was an astonishing amount of money, it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one.

“It was more money than I’ve ever seen, it was a seven figure sum. He was 20, so my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly.”