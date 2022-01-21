Alan Carr splits from husband Paul Drayton after 13 years together

Alan Carr has split from his husband Paul Drayton after 13 years together.

The couple announced the heartbreaking news in a joint statement on Friday, three years after they tied the knot.

A statement released by Alan’s representative read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time,” the statement concluded.

The couple tied the knot in 2018, and their marriage was officiated by Alan’s close friend Adele – who hosted their wedding at her home in Los Angeles.

