Travis Kelce makes surprise cameo in SNL skit about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made a surprise cameo in a Saturday Night Live skit about Taylor Swift, amid their new romance.

NBC‘s popular late night sketch comedy show returned for its 49th season last night, with Pete Davidson hosting and Ice Spice performing as the musical guest.

The first skit of the show was all about the recent NFL coverage of Taylor, following her recent appearances at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games.

Sitting on the Fox NFL Sunday panel in the skit was Kenan Thompson as Curt Menefee, Mikey Day as Howie Long, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw.

When discussing Taylor and Travis’ relationship, Mikey as Howie said: “Hold on there, no one said boyfriend. Let’s not jump to conclusions here.”

James as Jimmy said: “They’re hanging out. They’re taking their time and I think that’s great.”

“Hey, I’m just glad it’s not Matty Healy,” the actor then jokingly said about one of Taylor’s former flames.

Devon as Michael said: “Whatever it is, I want to say to Travis Kelce, from one Super Bowl champion to another, this is a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl. You cannot mess this up. This is very, very delicate!”

James as Jimmy added: “Come on, it’s so early. You’re treating it like it’s Joe (Alwyn) all over again. That won’t end well. Didn’t you listen to Karma?”

Kenan as Curt then tried to turn their attention back to the game, but their side line reporter played by a pink-clad Pete Davidson – who said he was “devastated” that Taylor was “nowhere to be seen” at the MetLife Stadium.

The broadcasters then argued about who is the bigger Swiftie, and compared their friendship bracelets from the Eras Tour shows and which surprise songs they heard.

After they sang Taylor’s 2014 track ‘Bad Blood’ following an accidental reference to the song, Kenan said: “We are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk about football.”

The camera then switched to show Travis at a stadium, and the crowd began cheering.

Shortly before his SNL cameo, Travis was spotted holding hands with Taylor while enjoying a date in New York.