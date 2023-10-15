Pete Davidson wins praises as he addresses Israeli-Palestinian conflict on SNL: ‘No one in this world deserves to suffer’

Pete Davidson has won praise, after addressing the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Saturday Night Live.

NBC‘s popular late night sketch comedy show returned for its 49th season last night, with Pete hosting and Ice Spice as the musical guest.

The comedian opened the show on a serious note, speaking about the deadly attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists in Israel over the past number of days.

He said: “This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And I know what you’re thinking, ‘Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?'”

“Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that’s like,” Pete explained, referencing his own father’s death as a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks.

“I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering ― Israeli children, Palestinian children ― and it took me back to a horrible, horrible place. You know, no one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids.”

He continued: “After my dad died, my mom tried everything, pretty much everything she knew, to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was 8 she got me what she thought was a Disney movie, but it was actually the Eddie Murphy standup special ‘Delirious.'”

“And we played it in the car on the way home, and when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away. But then she noticed for the first time in a long time I was laughing again.”

“I don’t understand it, I really don’t and I never will, but sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy. My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight I’m gonna do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy and that’s try to be funny. Remember, I said try. ”

The 29-year-old concluded his cold open by saying: “And live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Viewers took to social media to praise Pete for his “sincere” words, with one writing: “Thank you Pete, for acknowledging the children, and for your vulnerability in sharing your experience with us. Humor on, friend. Laughter unites us.”

Another commented: “Simple, sincere, funny and from the heart. We all need to smile and just a little bit forget that this world is a hot mess. Well said Pete! Do what you know what to do best, makes us laugh. Welcome back to SNL!!🙌”

A third penned: “Oh man, this hit me hard. Didn’t see it coming and then suddenly it made perfect sense. Thank you, Pete Davidson and @nbcsnl.”