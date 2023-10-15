Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift take MAJOR step in their relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken a MAJOR step in their relationship.

The NFL star and the singer were first romantically linked last month and since then, they have dominated headlines.

On Saturday night, the couple finally went public with their relationship, as they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a date night in New York.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in New York. (📷: T. Jackson / Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/cCVQ4hkJcl — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

The sighting comes after Taylor was spotted supporting Travis at a number of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis was later asked about his relationship with Taylor in a press conference, and he told reporters: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”

He also revealed he’s trying to navigate the newfound attention from the media and paparazzi. Travis said: “It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”